Funeral service for John Truman Simpson, 83, was held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 2 pm at Midway Memory Gardens Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Otis Graves officiating. Mr. Simpson aka "POPS" won his race and made it to Heaven on October 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 22, 1937. A native of Alabama and worked in the cotton mill industry until he retired. Pops was a sports addict. On Saturdays you'd find him cheering on the Alabama Crimson Tide. While wearing his favorite National Championship hat. During baseball season you'd find him cheering on the Atlanta Braves with his favorite dog "Sadie". He loved fishing along side his friend Marvin Johnson. Snacks were never a shortage as long as Pops was around. You were greeted with, "Sugar, you want a cookie or a Coca Cola?" We love you Pops and will see you later. Mr. Simpson is preceded in death by his parents; Otis and Marvin Simpson, his wife Lucille Simpson, daughters; Wanda Hammett and Joan Wilson, Sister Beatrice Bates, Brothers; James Simpson, Eugene Simpson, and Jesse Simpson. He is survived by his daughters; Barbara Hutton, Karen Barnes; sons Wesley Simpson, (Lil) John Simpson, Tim Bradshaw, and David Bradshaw, son in law; Bob Hammett, sisters; Virginia (Frank) Browning, Katherine Hutton, Evelyn Lightsey and Elsie Lightsey, 18 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Pallbearers were Derrick Andrews, Jack Andrews, Lynard Hammett, Richard Johnson, David Colmhain, and Thomas McGatha. Midway Memory Gardens Funeral Home directed the service.

