John Wayne Brown
Funeral services for John Wayne Brown, age 78 of Childersburg, will be Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with Rev. Jeff Harris and Rev. Eddie Forbus officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. John passed away October 19, 2020 at Coosa Valley Medical Center. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Floyd (Gary) of Childersburg; sister, Alice Johnson of Talladega; stepchildren, Sheila Brown, Patty Sisk, Marie McEwen and Durwood Key; grandchildren, Mandy Richards, Matt Floyd, Roger McEwen, Lindsey Kennedy, Nicole Barron, Luke Pullens and Cody McEwen; and 8 great-grandchildren, Avery Richards and Nolan Richards. He retired from Avondale Mills as a Truck Driver. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the family may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Curtis and Son North Chapel.

Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 21, 2020.
