Funeral service for John William Embry (J.W.) 82, will be on Thursday, August 29, at noon at the Anniston Funeral Service Outreach Ministry with Elder Nathaniel Smith, officiating. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Mr. Embry passed away on August 24, 2019 at Talladega Healthcare. Survivors include his sons: Destry L. Embry, William M.(Laucinda) Embry; wife: Letelia Embry; step children: Valerie (Jeffrey) Fleming, Lynn Orr, Jerry (Willene) Orr, Jr., Jeffrey Orr; grandchildren: Stevon Rogers, Shron Rogers, Tevin Embry; 4 great grandchildren, 10 step grandchildren; siblings: Lorene F. White, Fred (Mary) Fomby, Roosevelt (Joann) Fomby, Elton (Jimmy Lou) Fomby and Sidney Fomby, Jr., other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mamie Miller Embry, daughter, Tracy Embry Givens, parents, C.D. Embry, Cora Lee Fomby, stepfather, Sidney Fomby. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 28, 2019