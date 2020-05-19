Celebration of life for Mr. John William (Bubba) Hoytt, 70, will be held on Thursday, May 21, at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Sylacauga, AL at 12:00 Noon. Dr. Manuell Smith III, officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020 1PM to 8PM at the Funeral Home. John graduated from Phyllis Wheatley High School, Childersburg, AL. He was employed by Avondale Mill and Nissan Car Dealership until his retirement. Mr. Hoytt departed this walk of life on May 17, 2020 at his residence in Coosa County, AL. He leaves to cherish his memories a loving wife, Gail Williams Hoytt; loving sons, Anthony (Ebony) Hoytt and Jermel Moore; loving daughters, Tanya (Ernest) Hoytt and Tonya (Joshua) Hoytt; one brother, Jerry (Geraldine) Hoytt; and a host of grandchildren, one great grandson, other relatives and friends. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home from May 19 to May 20, 2020.