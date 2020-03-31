Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnnie Kate Rhodes Knight. View Sign Service Information Radney-Smith Funeral Home 320 North Elm Avenue Sylacauga , AL 35150 (256)-245-1616 Send Flowers Obituary



Honorary pallbearers include Pat Taylor, Buddy Ingleright, Benjamin Harris Knight III, Stephen Louis Knight, Bryan Taylor, Scott Harrell, Chris White, Jonathan Knight, Wayne Dowdy, Morgan Dowdy, Warren Rhodes, and Jeff Conner. A memorial service for family and friends to celebrate the life of Ms. Johnnie will be announced at a later date and time. The family would like extend our heartfelt gratitude to the members of "Team Nani" who went above and beyond with the care and friendship shared with our mom. The family is accepting flowers. Contributions may also be made to Lebanon Baptist Church c/o Mary Rhodes 213 Wilson Road Abbeville, Georgia 31001. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at Johnnie Kate Rhodes Knight passed away peacefully at her home on March 28, 2020. A native of Wilcox County, Georgia, she moved with her husband and children to Childersburg, Alabama in 1980 then resided in Shelby County, Alabama for the past several years. She was the daughter of the late John Albert Rhodes and the late Vera Eliza Tomberlin Rhodes. She was predeceased by her devoted husband of 56 years, Benjamin "Ben" Harris Knight, Sr. her brother, Samuel J. Rhodes, and her sister, Alice Elizabeth Rhodes Dowdy. "Ms. Johnnie," as she was affectionately known by many, graduated from Wilcox Comprehensive School, where she was voted "Most Athletic" for her performance on the basketball court then attended Georgia Southwestern College where she met her beloved Ben. After a few years of marriage, they moved to Athens, Georgia to attend the University of Georgia and graduated together in 1962. Ben's career path led them to relocate their home many times across the Southeast, and Ms. Johnnie began her teaching career in Callahan, Florida. She touched the lives of too many children to count over the lifespan of her educational career. She taught in elementary and middle schools in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Alabama. She retired from Coosa Valley Academy in Harpersville, Alabama in 1990, but continued to pursue her passion and love of learning by volunteering as a tutor for local adult literacy programs, and she taught both Sunday School and Bible School classes at First Baptist Church in Childersburg and Beulah Baptist Church in Sterrett. Ms. Johnnie loved to read and spent endless hours working in the church library at First Baptist Church then later established the church library at Beulah Baptist Church. She was an enthusiastic church volunteer and hosted many gatherings over the years for her church family members. Ms. Johnnie was an outstanding seamstress and spent many hours creating outfits for her daughters over the years and later monogramming items for her friends and grandchildren. She enjoyed playing the piano and singing gospel songs. She had a deep love for animals and nature and the years she and Ben spent at their retirement farm, "Roosttree," were some of the happiest years of her life. She was an excellent gardener and tended lovingly to her knock out roses while she cared for her miniature horses, donkeys, goats, emu, and dozens of animals. Ms. Johnnie enjoyed travelling both domestically and internationally with her family and visited many countries. She counted her camping adventures and her trip to Alaska along with an African Safari among her favorite experiences. Above all, Ms. Johnnie loved the Lord her God and serving him. Her favorite Bible verse was John 3:16. She is survived by daughters, Sherri Knight Taylor (Pat) of Alexander City, Traci Knight Ingleright (Buddy) of McCalla, and son, Benjamin Harris Knight Jr. (Jill) of Fernandina Beach, Florida; grandchildren, Bryan Patrick Taylor, Ashley Taylor Rogers (Slade), Benjamin Harris Knight III, Stephen Louis Knight, Charleston Marie Knight, and great-grandchildren, Harrison Jude Rogers and Bryan Luke Rogers; her sisters-in-law, Joicelyn Rhodes, Myrt Radney, Esther Harrell, Louise Penn, and Doshia Scarborough, a special friend, Kelley Feagin, and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. She will be laid to rest in a private graveside ceremony with her children at Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery in Abbeville, Georgia on April 1.Honorary pallbearers include Pat Taylor, Buddy Ingleright, Benjamin Harris Knight III, Stephen Louis Knight, Bryan Taylor, Scott Harrell, Chris White, Jonathan Knight, Wayne Dowdy, Morgan Dowdy, Warren Rhodes, and Jeff Conner. A memorial service for family and friends to celebrate the life of Ms. Johnnie will be announced at a later date and time. The family would like extend our heartfelt gratitude to the members of "Team Nani" who went above and beyond with the care and friendship shared with our mom. The family is accepting flowers. Contributions may also be made to Lebanon Baptist Church c/o Mary Rhodes 213 Wilson Road Abbeville, Georgia 31001. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radney smith .com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, Alabama, will coordinate and direct services. Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 31, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Georgia Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Home Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close