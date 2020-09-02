1/1
Johnnie Lee Martin
Funeral service for Johnnie Lee Martin, 96, will be Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel with Rev. Brian Hibbs officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Sylacauga, AL. Mrs. Martin died Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Sylacauga Health and Rehab. She was preceded in death by her parents, BH Hatchett and Edna White, husband, Howard F. Martin, brother, George Hatchett, sister, Oleta White, sister, Eunice Graham, two son-in-laws, Charles Hutchinson and Bill Sanders. Mrs. Martin was a member of Mignon Baptist Church for 51 years, she was a well-known seamstress around Sylacauga and loved to laugh. She was always happy and loved being with her family. She is survived by her children, Dolores (Robert) Williamson, Janet (William) Verhoeve, Anthony (Peggy) Martin, Karen Sanders, Scott (Julia) Martin; ten grandchildren, Tammy (Ron) Pennington, Craig Hutchinson, Tracey (Darrell) Lee, Amy (Adam) Foster, Tori Verhoeve (Sean Riley), Kristen Miller (Brian Davis) , Erin Sanders (Kyle Munroe), Michael (Katherine) Martin, William (Ashley) Martin, Scotland (William) Simpkins; 11 great-grandchildren; and 1 great great-grandchild. Visitation will be Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.

Published in The Daily Home on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Radney-Smith Funeral Home
320 North Elm Avenue
Sylacauga, AL 35150
(256) 245-1616
