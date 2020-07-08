1/1
Johnny Earl Maxwell
Johnny Earl Maxwell, 79, passed away July 2, 2020 in Madison, Al surrounded by his family. A memorial will be held at a later date. Mr. Maxwell was a member of Munford Church of Christ, He graduated from Munford High School in 1958. He began working for the Alabama State Highway Department and retired after 30 years of service. He has been a licensed Land Surveyor for the past 25 years and was respected for his professionalism by many clients and colleagues. In his lifetime he was surrounded by a multitude of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends who were instrumental in molding him into the great Christian man he became, He loved you all very much. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, William Arthur Maxwell Sr. and Iris Caldwell Maxwell, Mon Jay Stephens and Nellie Champion Stephens; his parents William Arthur "W.A." Maxwell Jr. and Thelma Stephens Maxwell; his son William Allen Maxwell. Survivors include his wife of 60 years Dorothy Mann Maxwell; his brother David Lee Hogan, his nephew David Trent Hogan (Ruth Hogan) their children Jacob Cole Hogan and Evie Rose Hogan; and his niece Haley Rebekah Hogan. His 3 children, 7 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren; His son, Johnny Keith Maxwell and his daughter Raegan Lorene Maxwell, His son Joel Edward Maxwell (Karen Smith Maxwell) and their children, Jennifer Maxwell Reynolds(Jared Reynolds) and their children Emma Kate Reynolds, and twins Thomas Jameson Reynolds and Anberly Teigan Reynolds, and Brandon Joel Maxwell. William Allen Maxwell's daughter Kayla Genell Maxwell(Jordan Smith) and their children, Joseph Maxwell Camp, Analeah Genell Camp, and Alissa Jordan Smith; his daughter Camellia Maxwell Smith(Steve Smith) their daughters, Jill Smith and her children, Josh Rager and Gracee Rager, Jessica Danielle Smith, and Katherine Ann "Katie" Smith and her son, Beau Allen Graham Smith. The family would like to express their gratitude to all of the Medical Professionals at Madison Hospital, Home Health, and East Al. Hospice for their loving and attentive care in the last few months. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either Munford Church of Christ 143 Main St. Munford, Al., the COPD Foundation or Rainbow Omega Inc. Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega was in charge of arranging.

Published in The Daily Home on Jul. 8, 2020.
July 7, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Johnny Earl was a good person. I had the pleasure of working with him. He was always available and a true gentleman.
Stan Mitchell
Stan Mitchell
Friend
