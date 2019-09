A celebration of life for Mr. Johnny Earl Rogers, 62, will be held on Tuesday , September 10th at The Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo, AL at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Jim C. Norwood officiating.Mr. Rogers gained his wings on September 5, 2019 in Mobile, AL.He leaves to cherish his memories, three children, Teri Rogers of Sylacauga; Lakisha (Dale) Robertson of Lincoln; and Kevin (Elizabeth) Rogers of Birmingham; one daughter prior to marriage, Felecia Tate (Jerome) Hickenbottom of McDonough, GA; two step sons, Christopher (Leslie) Washington of Clarksville, TN; Marcus (Will) Washington of New Jersey; a step daughter, Shanita Washington of Huntsville; three brothers, Willie (Maxine) Rogers of Vincent; James (Carlean) Rogers of Cincinnati, OH; Johnny Waters of Chicago; three sisters, Doris (Herman) Coulter of Chattanooga, TN; Fannie (James) Tate of Mobile; and Veronica Posey of Harpersville; and a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences.Community Funeral Home will direct the service.