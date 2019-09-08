A celebration of life for Mr. Johnny Earl Rogers, 62, will be held on Tuesday , September 10th at The Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo, AL at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Jim C. Norwood officiating.
Mr. Rogers gained his wings on September 5, 2019 in Mobile, AL.
He leaves to cherish his memories, three children, Teri Rogers of Sylacauga; Lakisha (Dale) Robertson of Lincoln; and Kevin (Elizabeth) Rogers of Birmingham; one daughter prior to marriage, Felecia Tate (Jerome) Hickenbottom of McDonough, GA; two step sons, Christopher (Leslie) Washington of Clarksville, TN; Marcus (Will) Washington of New Jersey; a step daughter, Shanita Washington of Huntsville; three brothers, Willie (Maxine) Rogers of Vincent; James (Carlean) Rogers of Cincinnati, OH; Johnny Waters of Chicago; three sisters, Doris (Herman) Coulter of Chattanooga, TN; Fannie (James) Tate of Mobile; and Veronica Posey of Harpersville; and a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 8, 2019