Funeral service for Mr. Johnny Frank Fluker, 72, will be held on Saturday, June 22 at Pine Grove Baptist Church, Sylacauga, AL at 12:00 PM with Rev. Clifton Cook, officiating. Burial to be held at Pine Grove Church Cemetery, Sylacauga, AL. Visitation will be held Friday 21, 2019 at Funeral Home from 1pm to 8pm, family hour 6pm to 8pm. Mr. Fluker joined the United States Army on January 4, 1966 and was honorable discharged on January 3, 1968. He leaves to cherish his memories three sons, Patrick (Sandra Oden) Toney, Franklin Fluker, and Jermaine Oden; two loving daughters, LaShonda Oden and LaWanda Oden; eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren, two loving sisters, Mary M. Odum and Elizabeth F. McKenzie; special friend, Vanessa Jones; special niece, ShaVonda M. Leonard; special nephew, Malcolm (Acquelyne) Fluker; and a host of great nieces, great nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home from June 19 to June 21, 2019