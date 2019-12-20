Funeral Service for Johnny J. Smith, age 83, will be held Saturday, December 21 at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Valley Hill Memorial. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Smith passed away December 19, 2019. He is preceded in death by wife, Linda Burnham Smith; brothers, Howard Smith and Billy Smith. He was an ordained minister and member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. He started and operated a business in Pell City since 1962, Johnny J. Smith Construction. He had a generous heart and gave back to the community in many ways, giving to charity and often providing shelter and food for many people over the years. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Smith; son, James Keith Smith (Denise); daughters, Sheila Smith Slovensky, Lala Renee Smith; 5 grandchildren, Michael Slovensky, Amanda Cole, Dalton James Smith, Patrick Scott, Kelsey Bain; brother-in-law, Larry Burnham; sister-in-law, Connie Smith Gandy. Condolences may be offered to the Smith family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home- Pell City will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 20, 2019