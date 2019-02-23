Funeral services for Mr. Johnny Milton Giddens, Jr., age 87 of Childersburg, will be Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with David McCorkle officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Alabama National Cemetery. Mr. Giddens passed away February 20, 2019 at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Giddens; sons, Jan Giddens (Margo) and Keith Giddens (Rhonda); daughters, Amanda Kirkland, Amy Kirkland, Libby Kirkland; 15 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Tina Kirkland. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 23, 2019