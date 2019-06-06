The Daily Home

Johnny Wayne Hicks

Guest Book
Service Information
Talladega Funeral Home
65001 AL Highway 77 N , P.O. Box 843
Talladega, AL
35160
(256)-362-0111
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Talladega Funeral Home
65001 AL Highway 77 N , P.O. Box 843
Talladega, AL 35160
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Talladega Funeral Home
65001 AL Highway 77 N , P.O. Box 843
Talladega, AL 35160
View Map
Obituary
Johnny Wayne Hicks, 56, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11:40 p.m. at Princeton Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Talladega Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Chapel. Bro. Chris Wilkerson will officiate. Burial will be at Pine Hill Memorial Cemetery. Johnny was a member of Joyview Heights Church of God where he played the drums and sang for the Lord. He wore the titles of Husband, Daddy, PawPaw, Son, Brother, Uncle Johnny, and Friend. He was loved by so many. He was preceded in death by his sister Tammy Lynn Hicks and nephew Joshua Andrew Hicks. Mr. Hicks is survived by his wife, Teresa Hicks; children, Stephanie (Kyle) Braden, Rodney Hicks, Stacey Lynn (Chris) Hicks, and Charity (Cameron) Walters; parents, Wayne and Lillie Hicks; brothers, Eddie (Mandy) Hicks and Michael (Bridgette) Hicks; and grandchildren, Elana, Rodney "Lil Rod", Landon, Stella Kate, Crimson, Ada, and Arabella, as well as several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be James Hickman, Jerry Medhus, Janson Medhus, Jack Farlow, Kevin Waldrup, Dustin Duff, "Lil Glenn" Duff, and Curtis "Major" Hicks. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on June 6, 2019
