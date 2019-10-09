The Daily Home

Jonathan Lee "Ja Moon" Moon (1986 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "JaMoon was such a shining light in so many people lives..."
    - SHAKIL TYSON
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - BOBBY BROWN
  • "I wished I could have said bye myself personally but I..."
    - Caressa Rollins
  • "Rest in peace friend Praying for family"
    - Cynthia McGregor
  • "My Deepest Condolences to Mr. and Mrs. Larry (Daisy )Moon..."
    - Phyllis Borden-Wynn
Service Information
Community Funeral Home
15 North Hightower Avenue
Sylacauga, AL
35150
(256)-245-5201
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Community Funeral Home
15 North Hightower Avenue
Sylacauga, AL 35150
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Community Funeral Home
15 North Hightower Avenue
Sylacauga, AL 35150
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Jesus Saves Deliverance Temple
Sylacauga, AL
Obituary
A celebration of life for Mr. Jonathan Lee (Ja Moon) Moon, 32, will be held on Saturday, October 12th at Jesus Saves Deliverance Temple, Sylacauga, AL at 1:00 PM. with Assistant Pastor Arthur Bradford, officiating. Burial will be held in Harper Spring Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday 1:00PM to 8PM family hour 6:00PM to 8:00PM at the funeral home. Mr. Moon gained his wings on October 7, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories loving parents, Larry (Daisy) Moon of Sylacauga, AL; one brother, Larry K. Moon of Atlanta, GA; loving grandmother, Ola Bell Vincent of Sylacauga, AL; ten uncles, twelve aunts; God parents, Rev. Arthur (Gloria) Bradford; God sisters, Misty Bradford, Erica Bradford, Tilta Bradford, Brittany Bradford, and Jasmyne Bradford; two God brothers, Arthur Bradford, Jr. and Chris Bradford; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019
