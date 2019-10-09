A celebration of life for Mr. Jonathan Lee (Ja Moon) Moon, 32, will be held on Saturday, October 12th at Jesus Saves Deliverance Temple, Sylacauga, AL at 1:00 PM. with Assistant Pastor Arthur Bradford, officiating. Burial will be held in Harper Spring Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday 1:00PM to 8PM family hour 6:00PM to 8:00PM at the funeral home. Mr. Moon gained his wings on October 7, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories loving parents, Larry (Daisy) Moon of Sylacauga, AL; one brother, Larry K. Moon of Atlanta, GA; loving grandmother, Ola Bell Vincent of Sylacauga, AL; ten uncles, twelve aunts; God parents, Rev. Arthur (Gloria) Bradford; God sisters, Misty Bradford, Erica Bradford, Tilta Bradford, Brittany Bradford, and Jasmyne Bradford; two God brothers, Arthur Bradford, Jr. and Chris Bradford; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019