A celebration of life for Mr. Jordan Laderrick Mathews, 21, will be held on Saturday, August 31st at J. Craig Recreation Center, Sylacauga, AL at 12: 00 noon. With Minister Jimmy Thomas, officiating. Burial to be held in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Sylacauga, AL. Visitation will be held Friday, 2pm to 8pm at the funeral home. Mr. Mathews gained his wings on August 23, 2019 at University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson, Mississippi. He graduated from B.B. Comer Memorial High Schoool in 2016 and Monroe College in New Rochelle, New York, in 2018. He was a senior at Tougaloo College in Jackson, Mississippi where he was earning his Bachelors degree in Health and Recreational Science. Left to cherish his memories are his loving mother, Sheila Kidd; his loving father, Derrick Mathews; one sister, Kiara Kidd; his maternal grandmother, Ms. Bessie M. Kidd; his paternal grandmother, Ms. Florette Mathews; his grandfather Mr. Edward McElrath, all of Sylacauga, AL., a very supportive family of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Special friends, Jaylun Thomas, Ian Holley, Eli Lovett, Cody Wilson, and Josh McKenzie; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 30, 2019