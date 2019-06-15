Funeral service for Mr. Joseph Albert Dunn, 64, will be held on Saturday, June 15, Friendship Baptist Church, Talladega Springs, AL at 1:00 pm with Rev. Robert Russell officiating. Family hour from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Dunn departed his life on June 13, 2019 at his residence, Talladega Springs, AL. Mr. Dunn is preceded in death by his parents Tony and Helen Dunn; grandson, Na'Braylon Marbury. He is survived by his wife, Valerie Averitte, two sons Tony Dunn (Stephanie) of Kentucky and Nick Dunn (Tamara) of Sylacauga; three sisters Faye Mintz (Charles) of Hayden, Alabama; Kaye Waites of Lincoln, Alabama; Mary Helen Webster (Jimmy) of Talladega, Alabama; nieces and nephews Christi Ellison (David), Stephanie Hall (Matt), Tommy Lassetter (Dana), Angela Harry (Jonathan), Kimberly Pickett (Bobby); great nieces and nephews James and John Ellison, Josh and Jessie Hall, Kaylee and James Lassetter, Auston Harrell and Hannah Harry; grandchild Skylar Dunn (Nick and Tamara). One step daughter, Brianna Marbury (Nelson); And a host of other relatives and friends. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Coosa Valley Hospice. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on June 15, 2019