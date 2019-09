Mr. Joseph Artillary Jones, 83, passed away in Sweetwater, Texas, on August 31, 2019. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 6, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at First Free Will Baptist Church. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Rev. Earl Sanders will officiate. Burial will follow at Stockdale Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Jones lived in Talladega and was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Jessie Lou Jones; wife, Annie Louise Jones; sons, Joseph Randall Jones and Jerry Dewayne Jones; stepsons, Charles Taylor and David Taylor; brothers, Johnny Jones and J.C. Jones; and sisters, Helen Wade, Bertha Smith , and Anne Waites. Mr. Jones is survived by his sons, Terry Lynn (Kathy) Jones, of Talladega, and Bill (Candy) Jones, of Snyder, Texas; daughters, Chandra (Keith) Friedrich of Granbury, Texas, and Janet (Jim) Worley of Snyder, Texas; stepsons, Edward (Maureen) Taylor, Richard (Kathy) Taylor, Larry Taylor, and Gary (Connie) Taylor; brothers, Billy Earl (Connie) Jones, of Talladega, and Aubrey (Faye) Jones, of Piedmont, AL; as well as 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and multiple step-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Geoffrey Collins, Jimmy Collins, Chris Collins, Anthony Jones, Bill Jones, and Terry Jones. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.