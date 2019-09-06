Mr. Joseph Artillary Jones, 83, passed away in Sweetwater, Texas, on August 31, 2019. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 6, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at First Free Will Baptist Church. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Rev. Earl Sanders will officiate. Burial will follow at Stockdale Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Jones lived in Talladega and was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Jessie Lou Jones; wife, Annie Louise Jones; sons, Joseph Randall Jones and Jerry Dewayne Jones; stepsons, Charles Taylor and David Taylor; brothers, Johnny Jones and J.C. Jones; and sisters, Helen Wade, Bertha Smith, and Anne Waites. Mr. Jones is survived by his sons, Terry Lynn (Kathy) Jones, of Talladega, and Bill (Candy) Jones, of Snyder, Texas; daughters, Chandra (Keith) Friedrich of Granbury, Texas, and Janet (Jim) Worley of Snyder, Texas; stepsons, Edward (Maureen) Taylor, Richard (Kathy) Taylor, Larry Taylor, and Gary (Connie) Taylor; brothers, Billy Earl (Connie) Jones, of Talladega, and Aubrey (Faye) Jones, of Piedmont, AL; as well as 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and multiple step-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Geoffrey Collins, Jimmy Collins, Chris Collins, Anthony Jones, Bill Jones, and Terry Jones. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 6, 2019