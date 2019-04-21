Joseph "Jody" C. Brasher Jr. 68 of Talladega passed away April 12, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 pm Saturday April 27, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church. James "Pee Wee" Gurley will officiate the service.
|
He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Mary Brasher Sr., brother Wayne Brasher and sister Joyce Brasher Nelson.
He is survived by his wife Lottie Haynes, daughters Brenda Thomas (Rodney), Judy Jackson (Wayne), brother Larry Brasher, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Online condolences can be made to www.usreyfuneralhome.com
Usrey Brown Funeral Service
516 East North Street
Talladega, AL 35161
(256) 362-2344
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 21, 2019