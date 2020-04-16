Celebration of life for Mr. Joseph Lee McAdams, 61, will be held on Friday, April 17, at Lilly Rhoden | Enon Baptist Church Cemetery, Childersburg, AL at 11:00 AM. On April 14, 2020 Mr. McAdams departed this walk of life at Coosa Valley Medical Center, Sylacauga, AL. Mr. McAdams leaves a beautiful loving and devoted wife, Wendy Hulsey; three children, Tierra Hulsey, Desirae Hulsey, and Cory Hulsey; eight siblings, Jerry (Lucille) McAdams, Larry (Annie B) McAdams, William (Kim) McAdams, Terry (Dorothy) Thomas, Annie (Johnnie) Rodger, Louise (Jones) Hale, Theresa Calhoun, and Minnie (Larry) Wilson; one grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020