Mr. Joseph Stanley McClain, 69, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020. His family will announce a memorial service at a later date. Mr. McClain enjoyed hunting, fishing and working with metal. Mr. McClain is preceded in death by his parents, Junior and Beatrice McClain. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Spivey McClain; 1 son, Eric McClain; 1 daughter,Sabrina McClain; 1 brother, Ricky (Melissa) McClain; 2 sisters, Joyce Plummer and Charlene (Ray) Ferguson; 1 Grandson, Steele McClain; and his Mother-in-Law, Joyce Spivey. Talladega Funeral Home will direct services.

