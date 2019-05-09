The Daily Home

Joseph Walton Barnett (1940 - 2019)
Service Information
Alabama Heritage Funeral Home
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL
36117
(334)-215-0180
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alabama Heritage Funeral Home
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL 36117
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Alabama Heritage Funeral Home
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL 36117
Burial
Following Services
Alabama Heritage Cemetery
Obituary
Joseph Walton Barnett, 78, a longtime resident of Montgomery, died peacefully at home on May 7, 2019 after an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Issac J. and Arrie Agnes Barnett along with 15 siblings. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lois E. Barnett his sons, Mike (Amy) Barnett and Jay (Raelene) Barnett. He was affectionately known as "Pop" by his grandchildren, Caitlin, Dalton, and Wyatt Barnett, whom he cherished and loved. Joseph was born in Sylacauga, Alabama on September 12, 1940. He graduated from Childersburg High School in 1960. Joseph was a very successful merchandiser with Winn Dixie. He was a well-respected employee for 40 years. His bright blue eyes and sweet smile will be missed. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Montgomery or Capitol Heights Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home on Friday May 10, 2019 at 11:00am with Rev. Warren Culver officiating. Burial will follow in Alabama Heritage Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home on Thursday May 9, 2019 from 6:00 pm. until 8:00 p.m. To offer online condolences please visit www.alabamaheritagefh.com
Published in The Daily Home on May 9, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Montgomery, AL
