Funeral service for Mrs. Josephine G. McNealey, 83, will be held on Thursday, July 25 at Rising Missionary Baptist Church, Sylacauga, AL at 12:00 Noon. With Rev. Manuell Smith III, officiating. Burial will be held at Evergreen Memoral Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday 2pm to 8pm, family hour 5pm to 7pm at the funeral home. Sister Josephine G. McNealey was born on November 17, 1935 to the late Lovell Booker and Aslean Green. She was the only child and a life long resident of Sylacauga, Alabama. She departed this life on July 19, 2019 at Coosa Valley Medical Center, Sylacauga, Alabama. She was a member of Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church in Sylacauga, Alabama. Josephine retired from Sylacauga Parks and Recreation as a Pre-school teacher at Mountainview Recreational Center after 31 years of service. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving husband Rev. A.D. McNealey, two sons Donnie (Belinda) McNealey of Leesburg, Virginia; Michael (Charise) McNealey of Orlando, Florida; four grandchildren, Briana McNealey and Donnie McNealey, Jr. of Leesburg, Virginia; Desmond McNealey of Orlando, Florida; Ryan Riggins of Atlanta, Georgia; three great grandchildren Carter McNealey, Christopher Riggins and Chloe Riggins; and a host of loving cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on July 24, 2019