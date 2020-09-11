Josiane Whitson (Vanlerberghe), 75, of Talladega, AL passed away peacefully at her home on September 7. Josiane, known as "Josi", was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. Josi was born on October 12, 1944 in the Anderlecht district of Brussels, Belgium, shortly before Brussels was liberated by Allied Forces. She was educated in Brussels as a specialist in Modern Languages. Upon graduation, she chose to enter the business world, rather than teach, and accepted a position at DuPont, quickly rising to manage DuPont's Plastics business in Benelux. Josi met her future husband, James P. Whitson of Talladega, AL, in 1968 and after a whirlwind courtship, she resigned her position with DuPont and married Jim on May 3, 1969. Over the course of over 51 years together, Jim and Josi lived around the country and across the world and during that time Josi always succeeded in bringing an exuberant energy and life to each new locale. Josi loved to travel and had travelled widely in both Europe and the United States as well as to Egypt and Kenya. She was an outstanding cook and a lover of good food, fine wine, horses and her pet dogs, mostly Doberman Pinschers, including one Champion who showed at the Westminster Kennel Club. Josi also had a passion for construction and historic preservation. In 1995 she founded a company to renovate and rent historic properties on the Historic Courthouse Square in Talladega, which was a pioneering effort at the time. She also served on the Historic Preservation Commissions in Oakland, MI and Talladega, AL, including service as Chairperson of each. A dedicated mother, devoted wife, and successful entrepreneur, Josi always found time and energy to support everyone around her. Perhaps her greatest gift was the ability to help others see their true potential and throughout her life she encouraged countless people to live up to theirs. She is preceded in death by her parents, Raoul Vanlerberghe and Francoise Van Beveren Vanlerberghe, and brother Christian Vanlerberghe. She is survived by her husband, James P. Whitson; son, John C. Whitson (Katy) of Birmingham, AL; and grandchildren, Garrett Whitson and Sophie Whitson. Josi elected to be cremated and the family will hold a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Josi's memory to Talladega First, Inc. - Friends of the Ritz in support of the Historic Ritz Theatre, an organization which Josi had supported wholeheartedly (https:/ /ritztalladega.ticketforce .com/Donate. asp). Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store