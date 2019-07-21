Joy Knight Pressley, 81, of Talladega, AL passed away on July 18, 2019
A Celebration of Life will be held at Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega on July 21, 2019 at 5:00 pm with Reverend Rodney Gilmore of Hokes Bluff officiating.
Joy Pressley was born in Talladega, AL to Guy and Sarah Knight on March 21, 1938. She attended Talladega High School and graduated in 1956.
Joy is survived by her husband, Alton Pressley of Talladega, and their children, Linda McCray (Lee), James Pressley (Susie), Mike Pressley (Christie) and Scott Pressley (Amber). She is also survived by her sister, Kathy Slick (Tom), her brothers, Jimmy Knight (Darla) and Tommy Knight (Diane), her grandchildren: Chase McCray (Jessica), Canon McCray (Amy), Shae Williams (Trae), Mason Pressley (Laurel), Jordan Krevonick (John Collin), Blake Pressley and Brittany Gilmore (Seth) and 21 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Guy and Sarah Knight.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ribbons of Hope Foundation, 800 Shelton Shores Drive, Talladega, AL, 35160. https://sites.google.com/site/ribbonsofhopeal/make-a-donation
Online condolences may be made at www.usreyfuneralhome.com with Usrey Funeral Home Talladega directing services.
Published in The Daily Home on July 21, 2019