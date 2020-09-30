Mrs. Joyce Ann Thomas, age 78 of Alpine, passed away September 28, 2020 at Sylacauga Health and Rehab. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with Rev. Donald Grice officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will begin Thursday at 9:30 AM at the Funeral Home. Joyce was born June 25, 1942. Joyce is survived by her husband, Morris C. Thomas; son, Keith Thomas of Sylacauga; and daughter, Terry Cottongim (Lee) of Sylacauga; brother, Clarence B. Howerton, Jr. of Dinwiddie, VA and sister, Dorothy H. Allgood of Dinwiddie, VA; grandchild, Nicole Lynn Cottongim. Mrs. Thomas also had numerous nieces and nephews. Serving as pallbearers are Jason Williamson, Craig Hutchinson, Chris Davis, Eric Davis, Joey Hay, Randall Thompson and Sylacauga Police Department. Mrs. Thomas was a member of Oldfield Baptist Church. She sold Avon for 10 years. She loved working in her flower gardens and spending time with her family. She loved going to church and baking cakes for her church family and friends. The family would like to give a special thanks to all the nurses, CNA's, physical therapists, food handlers, cleaning, maintenance and management who took care of her while she was at the Sylacauga Health and Rehab for almost 2 years. So many people doing so many things for so many people who can't do for themselves, Thank you. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.curtisandsonfh. com for the Thomas family. Arrangements are under the direction of Curtis and Son North Chapel.

