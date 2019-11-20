Funeral service for Joyce Dankson will be Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel with Bro. Mike Dankson officiating. Mrs. Dankson was born, January 31, 1942, and went to her eternal rest, Monday, November 18, 2019, at the age of 77. She is preceded in death by her father, Charles Abbott and her mother, Viola Thomas, step-father Lawrence Earl Thomas; and her brother, Charles Abbott. She is survived by her sons, Tim (Lynne) Dankson of Yulee, FL, Mike (Debbie) Dankson of Sylacauga, AL, and Chris (Christie) Dankson of Northport, AL; 10 grandchildren, Matthew, Joshua, Katie, CJ, Cason, Lydia, Brooke, Charity, Michaela, and Cami; and 8 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, she has asked that donations be made to the First Free Will Baptist Church, 50 Kings Road, Sylacauga, AL 35151 - Building Fund. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 20, 2019