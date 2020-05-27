Joyce Elaine Walker
Mrs. Joyce Elaine Walker, 71, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Chapel at Talladega Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Rev. Kory Burel will officiate. Burial will be at the Walker Family Cemetery in Cropwell, AL. Mrs. Walker was a lifelong citizen of Talladega. She took care of her family who she loved very much. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, William Barton "Bart" and Mary Inez Jenkins; son, Donald Carden; sisters, Mary Jenkins and Doris Gallahair. Mrs. Walker is survived by her loving husband, Gary Walker; son, Edward Ray Carden; brother, Edward (Evelyn) Jenkins; and sister, Brenda (Darrell) Jenkins Irvan. Pallbearers will be Garvice Nickelson, Bruce Jenkins, Chet McClellan, Kory Burel, Daniel Ingram, and Dillon Humphrey. Mr. Yank Hendon will serve as an Honorary Pallbearer. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.

Published in The Daily Home on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Talladega Funeral Home
MAY
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Talladega Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Talladega Funeral Home
65001 AL Highway 77 N ,
Talladega, AL 35160
(256) 362-0111
