Funeral services for Joyce Marie Chambless, age 78 of Sylacauga, will be Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Oak Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Max Buttram and Rev. Lynn Hughston officiating. Visitation will take place at the church on Saturday from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM. Burial will follow in Greenhill Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her husband, Paul Chambless; daughters, Theresa (Lynn) Hughston of Sylacauga and Carol (Levis) Dasher of Jacksonville, FL; sisters, Julie Howell and Linda Chandler; brothers, Mike Dewberry, Howard Dewberry and Jimmy Cleckler; stepmother, Lorene Dewberry; grandchildren, Terry (Candyce) Hughston of Tuscaloosa, Sarah (Rusty) Cherry of Hokes Bluff, Hannah Hughston of Sylacauga, Johnathan Dasher of Jacksonville, FL; great-grandchildren, Noah, Owen, and Preslee Cherry all of Hokes Bluff. Joyce is preceded in death by her father, John C. Dewberry; mother, Bertie Talton; sisters, Carolyn Snow, Ann Nicholson, and Dorothy Dewberry. Joyce and Paul married on November 27, 1961. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and was a graduate of Sylacauga High School. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 5, 2020.