Joyce "Sister" Annette Johns Gurley, 80, passed away September 17, 2020 at home. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Cherry Street Church of God with Sister Michelle Walters officiating. Her family will receive friends at 1 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery. She fought a brave battle after sustaining severe burns at her home October 18, 2019. Her faith in God helped get her through eleven months in the hospital and numerous skilled facilities and finally at home. Her goal was to go home and get back to her job and everyday life. Sister was a lifelong member of Cherry Street Church of God. She dearly loved The Lord and her church family. She started work at Palm Beach Corporation in 1956 until the plant closed in 1995. She went to work at AIDB in 1996. She loved witnessing about being a breast cancer survivor. She also loved cooking and collecting recipes, was a huge animal lover, and oh how she loved to decorate her yard and home for the holidays. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband Robert Gurley of Munford; her parents, JT and Myrtle Johns; her sister, Martha "Littleon" Gaither; her brothers, Harvey Johns, Bobby Johns; her sister-in-laws, Jean Johns andTommie (Red Top) Johns. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Jerry Gaither; her nieces Marsha Wiggins (Jim) of Birmingham, Margaret Langley (Duck) of Talladega, Elaine Johns of Anniston, Miranda Parton (Russ) of Talladega; her nephews, Jamie Johns of Athens, Timmy Gaither (Kandi) of Talladega; and many great nieces and nephews that she treasured. Pallbearers will be Shannon Glenn, David McKay, Erwin Thornton, Mike Nixon, Duck Langley, Russ Parton and honorary pallbearers will be Mike Challender and Jerry Gaither. We would like to thank special friends and family who sat with Sister and took care of things at her home: Michelle Walters, Martha Waites, Julia Nixon, Erwin Thornton, Lisa Robinson, Kathy Horn, and caregivers, MilAnn Brown, Connie Jones, Marva Cotton. Special thanks to Kindred at Home and New Beacon Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Cherry Street Church of God, 700 Cherry Street, Talladega, AL 35160. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
