1/1
Judith Annette Warren
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral Service for Judith Annette Warren, age 70, will be held Monday, November 9 at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. Interment will be at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Trussville at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Warren passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was a member of Eden Westside Baptist Church. She retired form ALFA Insurance in 2007. She is survived by her husband, Bill Warren; son, Frank (Roseann) Warren; daughter, Barbara (Alan) Lee; 5 grandchildren, Josh Warren, Lexi Bishop, Kira Warren, David Lee, Brent Lee; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Danny Colburn, Shane Colburn; sister, Sandra Smith. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City will direct the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Kilgroe Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Kilgroe Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL 351251705
2053383341
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 6, 2020
Life brings tears, smiles, and memories. The tears dry, the smiles fade, but the memories live on forever. With heartfelt sympathy to the Warren Family, may you find comfort. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
Crystal
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved