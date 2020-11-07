Funeral Service for Judith Annette Warren, age 70, will be held Monday, November 9 at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. Interment will be at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Trussville at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Warren passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was a member of Eden Westside Baptist Church. She retired form ALFA Insurance in 2007. She is survived by her husband, Bill Warren; son, Frank (Roseann) Warren; daughter, Barbara (Alan) Lee; 5 grandchildren, Josh Warren, Lexi Bishop, Kira Warren, David Lee, Brent Lee; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Danny Colburn, Shane Colburn; sister, Sandra Smith. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.kilgroefh.com
Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City will direct the service.