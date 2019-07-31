Funeral service for Judith Frey, 70, will be Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Randey-Smith Funeral Home with Pastor Jason Allums and Bro. Robert Bailey officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Sylacauga, AL. Mrs. Frey died Sunday, July 28, 2019 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Gladys Brown. Mrs. Frey served the Lord and was a sunday school teacher to two and three year olds for 32 years and was also the church secretary for 14 years. She is survived by her husband of 50.5 years, Terry Frey; son, Mark (Mandy) Frey of Alabaster; daughter, Audrey Frey (Jamie) Waldroup of Alpine; brother, Johnny Brown of Prospect, TN; 6 grandchildren; and George and Eunice Hickey whom she thought of as a brother and sister. Visitation will be Thursday August 1, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judith's name for her granddaughters mission work. Donations may be sent to Vincent Revival Center, P.O. Box 270 Vincent, Alabama 35178. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and nephews, Nate Frey, Carson Frey, Mitchell Waldroup, David Brown, Ben Brown, Chance Jones, Chip Brown and Adam Frey. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on July 31, 2019