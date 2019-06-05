Judy Carol Bradford McMurphy age 72 of Sylacauga, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at UAB Medical Center. Services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Curtis and Son Funeral Home North Chapel at 11:00 AM with Rev. Rick Deerman and Rev. Charles Christmas officiating. A private graveside service will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, June 7, 2019 at Curtis and Son Funeral Home North Chapel from 5-8 PM. Mrs. McMurphy is survived by her husband, L. C. McMurphy of Sylacauga; Son, David (Jennifer) McMurphy of Wilsonville; Daughter, Connie (John) Tankersley of Sylacauga; Brothers, Charles (Nina) Bradford of California and Ken (Jeffie) Bradford of Sylacauga; Sister, Nelda (John) Vogel of Sylacauga; Grandchildren, Luke Tankersley, Cole Tankersley, and Tori McMurphy. Mrs. McMurphy was a lifelong member of Mignon Baptist Church. She was a retired teacher with Talladega County Board of Education. Online condolences may be sent to www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son Funeral Home North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on June 5, 2019