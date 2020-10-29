Julia Elizabeth Blackburn Cheatwood, age 91, entered the gates of heaven from her home, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. The Family will have a private service at Pine Hill Memorial Park. Pastor Kevin Jones will officiate. Julia was one of nine children and graduated from Talladega High School Class of 47. She met and married Johnnie Ray Cheatwood in June of 1947. Together, over the next 8 years, they would welcome four children. Julia had a God-given green thumb, an unimaginable love for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and a passion for bluegrass and live gospel music. She was an excellent cook and canner and likely fed everyone in Talladega at one time or another-straight from the garden that she and Johnnie kept. She was charter member of Shiloh Baptist Church and taught both Sunday school and Bible class. She was also an expert seamstress and passed that talent on to her two daughters. Julia was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Johnnie Cheatwood, her son Leslie Cheatwood, and her daughter-in-law, Dee Cheatwood.
She is survived by children: Daughter Beth Clark (Richard), Son Russell Cheatwood, and Daughter Sue Gallahar (Steve). Grandchildren: Rich Clark (Denise), Todd Cheatwood (Pam), Andy Clark, Mark Gallahar (Tosha), Jenni Warlick (Brandon), Anna Booth (Daryl), and Lisa Jones (Shaun). Great grandchildren Devan Huffaker, Colby Cheatwood, Julia Clark, Jacob Warlick, Lauren Warlick, Isabella Cheatwood, Ava Booth, Charlotte Clark, and Donavan Booth. Great-Great Grandchild Madalynn Cheatwood. Sister Nelia Joy Dunn.
Pallbearers are grandsons and great grandsons: Rich Clark, Todd Cheatwood, Andy Clark, Mark Gallahar, Colby Cheatwood and Jacob Warlick. Honorary Pall Bearers are grandsons Brandon Warlick, Daryl Booth, and Shaun Jones.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the charity of your choice
in memory of Julia Cheatwood.
