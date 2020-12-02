Celebration of Life for Mr. Julian E. Kelley, age 60, will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery , Sylacauga, AL. Rev. Henry Looney, Officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Community Funeral Home. Mr. Kelley confessed Christ at an early age and united in fellowship with St. James A.M.E in Goodwater, AL. The Kelley family moved to Sylacauga from Goodwater in March of 1971 when Julian (Known as Whimp or Whimpy) was in the 6th grade. He graduated with the class of 78 at Sylacauga High School. In the fall of 1978 he entered Jacksonville State University to study Political Science. His aspirations was to be an attorney. Julian graduated from Jacksonville State University in 1982 with a Bachelor of Arts degree with a double major in Political Science and Economics. He was the first in his family to earn a college degree. After graduation, he worked serval different jobs before hired by Arby's RTM in December of 1987, where he was an operating partner for 22 years. Julian was a die-hard Alabama Crimson Tide fan, if you wanted to have a conversation with him, all you had to do was talk politics or Alabama Football. He enjoyed gathering with his brothers and other friends during football season to watch the Crimson Tide. Mr. Kelley departed this walk of life on November 27, 2020 at Coosa Valley Medical Center, Sylacauga, AL. He leaves to cherish his memories his devoted wife, Patricia Hall-Kelly; his daughter, Jessica L. Kelley of Fultondale, AL; and his son, Justin E. Kelley of Sylacauga, AL; five sisters, Geraldine Woodyard, Wanda Kay Leonard, Vickie Averette, Jacqueline (Terry) Culpepper, and Keshia Kelley all of Sylacauga, AL; four brothers, Dr. Everette B. (Elizabeth) Kelley of Hughesville, MD; Myron Keith (Patsy) Kelley of Sylacauga, AL; James Edward (Bonnie) Kelley of Alexander City, AL; Timothy W. (Cassandra) Kelley and Reginald L. (Tonya) Kelley both of Oxford, AL; four aunts, Annie McKinney of Goodwater, AL; Carolyn Norris of Alexander City, AL; Donna Whetstone of Kelleton, AL; and Willette Hackett of Sylacauga, AL; three sister in laws, Veronica Kelley of Sylacauga, AL; Angela (Derek) McLendon of Bryans Road, MD; Cheryl (Richard) Calvin of Plano, TX; four brother in laws, Ivan (Jeanette) Russell of Pontiac, MI; Laurence Hall of Detroit, MI; Trent (LaQuita) Hall of Colleyville, TX and Lew (Ria) Hall of Plainfield, IL; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org
