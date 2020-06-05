Julie Renee` Cooper Murner, 43, of Ashland, AL passed away June 2, 2020. A graveside service will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Pine Hill Memorial Park with C.J. Andrews officiating. Julie was a native of Talladega and lived in Ashland for the past 10 years. She is a member of Lineville Baptist Church, graduate of Talladega High School Class of 1995, and attended The University of South Alabama where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority. She is survived by her sons, Justin Murner, Josiah Rockwell; mother, Diane Cooper; sister, Jill Hurst; nephew Ethan Shrum; and niece, Elaine Hurst. She is preceded in death by her father, Jim Cooper. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega is directing services.
Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 5, 2020.