Julie Renee` Cooper Murner, 43, of Ashland, AL passed away June 2, 2020. A graveside service will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Pine Hill Memorial Park with C.J. Andrews officiating. Julie was a native of Talladega and lived in Ashland for the past 10 years. She is a member of Lineville Baptist Church, graduate of Talladega High School Class of 1995, and attended The University of South Alabama where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority. She is survived by her sons, Justin Murner, Josiah Rockwell; mother, Diane Cooper; sister, Jill Hurst; nephew Ethan Shrum; and niece, Elaine Hurst. She is preceded in death by her father, Jim Cooper. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega is directing services.