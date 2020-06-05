Julie Renee' Cooper Murner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Julie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julie Renee` Cooper Murner, 43, of Ashland, AL passed away June 2, 2020. A graveside service will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Pine Hill Memorial Park with C.J. Andrews officiating. Julie was a native of Talladega and lived in Ashland for the past 10 years. She is a member of Lineville Baptist Church, graduate of Talladega High School Class of 1995, and attended The University of South Alabama where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority. She is survived by her sons, Justin Murner, Josiah Rockwell; mother, Diane Cooper; sister, Jill Hurst; nephew Ethan Shrum; and niece, Elaine Hurst. She is preceded in death by her father, Jim Cooper. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega is directing services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Pine Hill Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Usrey Brown Funeral Service
516 East North Street
Talladega, AL 35161
(256) 362-2344
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved