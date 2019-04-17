Juliette Ezekiel entered into eternal life on Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was 96. Her death was not unexpected as recent months saw her in declining health at the nursing home. She is best remembered for having been the financial secretary at First Baptist Church of Sylacauga and, previously, as the office manager at Garrett Transfer Company. Juliette was a woman of deep faith and expressed it through her personal involvement in the life of the church. She was actively involved with the Metallic Club (the ministry with senior adults) and often played the harmonica for them and in worship services. She was the life of the party with a delightful sense of humor and a personality that expressed genuine warmth and empathy. Those qualities made her a hit with all who knew her, especially the nursing home residents. Juliette was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Jeff Ezekiel, her parents, and twelve brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children Larry (Janet) and David (Janet), grandchildren Blake (Lauren) and Lacey, and two great-grandchildren. As there are many nieces and nephews, special appreciation is expressed to her niece, Nina Lambert, for having looked in on Mother over the years. Services will be held at Curtis and Son Funeral Home North Chapel on Saturday, April 20th, with visitation beginning at 12:30 pm followed by the funeral service at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Juliette's memory to the building fund of the First Baptist Church of Sylacauga. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 17, 2019