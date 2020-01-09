Julius A. Zeke Jones, 90, of Bryson City, formerly of Kinston, NC passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. A native of Talladega, AL, he was the son of the late Malcom and Robbie Bain Jones. He was a United Methodist Men member and a member of the Bryson City United Methodist Church. He worked for NCDA in the Eastern Part of NC in the Witch Weed eradication program and the Western part of NC in the Fire Ant eradication program. Zeke was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Gene Jones. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nancy G. Jones; son, Jason B. Jones of Greenville, NC; niece, Genice Jones of Columbia, SC; and nephew, Bob Jones of Fort Collins, CO. A memorial service was held at 2:00 pm Wednesday at Bryson City United Methodist Church. Rev. Wayner Dickert officiated. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bryson City United Methodist Church, PO Box 817, Bryson City, NC 28713.