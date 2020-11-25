1/1
June Carolyn Burlison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June Carolyn Burlison, 68, died peacefully at home on November 21, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, W.V. and Mary Burlison. She is survived by her brothers, Stan Burlison (Joy) and Darrell Burlison (Judy); nieces, Leigh Ann Blackstone (Kyle), Brooke Morgan (Greg), Meri Beth Keith, and Lesli Burlison; special cousins, Jo Ann Bearden (Joe), Randy Watson (Misty), and Hope Allen (Keith) who served as caregiver; aunt, Ann "Boots" Watson; uncles, George Eubanks (Barbara) and Jan Burlison (Donna); and a host of cousins, great nieces and nephews. June was born March 25, 1952 in Covington, Tennessee, but moved with her family to Talladega at a young age. June graduated from Talladega High School, class of 1970. She was an avid animal lover, spending many years as a dog groomer and veterinarian assistant. June was known throughout the area for her athleticism as a softball player and later as a volunteer youth coach. June was a gifted storyteller, providing family and friends with endless funny anecdotes. She also loved to fish, play cards, and spend time with her family. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 25 from 11:30 am - 12:30 pm at Usrey Funeral Home. Reverend Charles Stone will officiate the funeral service at 1:00 pm. Pallbearers will be Keith Allen, Kyle Blackstone, Richard Eubanks, Kevin Hurst, Lamar Maddox, and Randy Watson. Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct. Online condolences can be made to www.usreyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Usrey Brown Funeral Service
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Usrey Brown Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Usrey Brown Funeral Service
516 East North Street
Talladega, AL 35161
(256) 362-2344
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 24, 2020
You are all in my thoughts and in my heart. I love you all and pray that God’s comfort will surround you.
Peggy (Massengill) Shaver
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved