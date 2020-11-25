June Carolyn Burlison, 68, died peacefully at home on November 21, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, W.V. and Mary Burlison. She is survived by her brothers, Stan Burlison (Joy) and Darrell Burlison (Judy); nieces, Leigh Ann Blackstone (Kyle), Brooke Morgan (Greg), Meri Beth Keith, and Lesli Burlison; special cousins, Jo Ann Bearden (Joe), Randy Watson (Misty), and Hope Allen (Keith) who served as caregiver; aunt, Ann "Boots" Watson; uncles, George Eubanks (Barbara) and Jan Burlison (Donna); and a host of cousins, great nieces and nephews. June was born March 25, 1952 in Covington, Tennessee, but moved with her family to Talladega at a young age. June graduated from Talladega High School, class of 1970. She was an avid animal lover, spending many years as a dog groomer and veterinarian assistant. June was known throughout the area for her athleticism as a softball player and later as a volunteer youth coach. June was a gifted storyteller, providing family and friends with endless funny anecdotes. She also loved to fish, play cards, and spend time with her family. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 25 from 11:30 am - 12:30 pm at Usrey Funeral Home. Reverend Charles Stone will officiate the funeral service at 1:00 pm. Pallbearers will be Keith Allen, Kyle Blackstone, Richard Eubanks, Kevin Hurst, Lamar Maddox, and Randy Watson. Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct. Online condolences can be made to www.usreyfuneralhome.com