June Lively, age 85, of Childersburg, Alabama passed away on Sunday June 7, 2020.
She is survived by her son, Donald R. Lively Jr. (Tammy Jean), Randy S. Lively Sr. (Linda), and Michael D. Lively (Clarisa), daughter, Kathy Lively Liner (Charles), sister, Margaret Free (Sonny), twelve grandchildren, twenty five great grandchildren, and lifelong friends, Cletis and Elaine Turner and Bobbie Feltis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray Lively Sr. Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 2pm at Valley View Church of God. She will lie in state from 1pm until 2pm at the church. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 5pm until 7pm at Curtis and Son North Chapel. Pall bearers will be, Trey Liner, Trey Lively, Scott Lively, Chandler Liner, Lane Owensby, Ken Clark, Barry Reynolds, and Robert Ogle. Services will be officiated by, Rev. Keith Owensby. Mrs. Lively was a lifelong member of Valley View Church of god, where she was saved at the age of nine years old. She loved to sing, paint, and travel, and was a great mentor to the younger ladies. She was a faithful servant to the Lord, and always greeted you with a loving smile. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.curtisandsonfh.com for the Lively family. Curtis and Son North Chapel to direct.
Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 9, 2020.