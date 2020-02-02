Graveside service for Junior Lee Morris, age 79, of Weogufka, will be Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 2 pm at Old Weogufka Cemetery with the Rev. Tommy Thornton officiating.
Mr. Morris passed away January 30, 2020 at his residence
He was preceded in death by his wife, Madge Morris.
He is survived by his daughter: Debra Morris Hawthorne and her husband Danny, brother: Clifford Morris, sisters: Tonie Forbus, Glenda Littleton, grandchildren: Tony Hawthorne and his wife Ashley, Jesse Hawthorne and great grandchildren: Brynlee, Hagan and Ella Hawthorne.
Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 2, 2020