1/1
Justin Lumniel Bruno
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Justin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Celebration of Life for Mr. Justin Lumniel Bruno, age 22, will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Scott's Grove Baptist Church, Vincent, AL. Rev. Theoangelo Perkins, Officiating. Burial will be held in Harpersville Memorial Cemetery, Harpersville, AL. Visitation will be held Friday, 1:00PM to 7:00PM at Community Funeral Home, Sylacauga, AL. Mr. Bruno departed this walk of life on October 16, 2020 in Harpersville, AL. He leaves to cherish his memories one son, Kaleb Bruno; loving parents, Lleuielly (Lenita) Bruno; four brothers, Jacolby (Patience) Bruno, Jamel Datcher, Antonio (Martha) Womack, and Rondetric (Charlettia) Womack; three sisters, Jasmine Bruno, Destiny Datcher and Tonia Rivers; one special friend, Alexis Calhoun; and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home, Sylacauga, AL, directing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Community Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Scott's Grove Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home
511 Edgewood Drive
Sylacauga, AL 35150
(256) 245-5201
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 22, 2020
Man this guy could really S my D really well. He gave the best hedd this side of Mobile.
Marcus Brown
Friend
October 20, 2020
Rest easy, Justin! We might’ve never had the chance to speak since we were both 15, but you still crossed my mind from time to time. I will always consider you a childhood friend, and no matter how many years pass, you will be remembered. It breaks my heart how short your life was cut. I hope it’s beautiful on the other side! Until we meet again, old friend, hold it down on your side. ❤
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved