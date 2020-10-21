Celebration of Life for Mr. Justin Lumniel Bruno, age 22, will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Scott's Grove Baptist Church, Vincent, AL. Rev. Theoangelo Perkins, Officiating. Burial will be held in Harpersville Memorial Cemetery, Harpersville, AL. Visitation will be held Friday, 1:00PM to 7:00PM at Community Funeral Home, Sylacauga, AL. Mr. Bruno departed this walk of life on October 16, 2020 in Harpersville, AL. He leaves to cherish his memories one son, Kaleb Bruno; loving parents, Lleuielly (Lenita) Bruno; four brothers, Jacolby (Patience) Bruno, Jamel Datcher, Antonio (Martha) Womack, and Rondetric (Charlettia) Womack; three sisters, Jasmine Bruno, Destiny Datcher and Tonia Rivers; one special friend, Alexis Calhoun; and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org
for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home, Sylacauga, AL, directing.