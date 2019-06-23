Justin Paul Bullard, 28 of Talladega passed away June 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2:00pm Tuesday June 25, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home Chapel, with Wayne Hester officiating service. Burial will be in Pine Hill Memorial Park. Justin's family will receive friends at funeral home Tuesday from 1-2.
Justin was employed by C&D Painting, he was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed mud riding. He attended Harvest Fields Church.
He is preceded in death by his brother Christopher Jeff Bullard, grandfathers Bobby Jones and Mac Shaw, grandmother Janet Powrzanos, uncles Tommy and Terry Bullard, David Jones.
Justin is survived by his mother Jennifer Shaw and her fiance Steve Stewart, father Chris Bullard and his wife Daphne, fiance Tori Watts, grandmother Mary Jones, grandfather Milta Powrzanos, sister and brothers Brittany Horton, Josh Horton and James Hardwick, uncle Scotty Bullard, aunts Gina Allen, Angie Jones, Donna Newman, Robin Reid and Angie Lambert and Angie (Pep) Bice, nieces Jailyn Pruitt, Chloe Perkins, Milee Perkins and Kylee Chapman, nephews Tatum Chapman and Hayden Hardwick and a host of cousins. Pallbearers will be Pete Chapman, Dillon Travis, Josh Shulch, Bryan Williamson, Chase Simpson, Kaleb Jennings. Honorary pallbearers will be Fred Williams and Buddy Wideman. Usrey Funeral Home Talladega will direct.
Published in The Daily Home on June 23, 2019