Karen McNally Shaver Henderson, age 75, died on April 6, 2020 and was born in Waukegan, IL on July 13, 1944. She was married to Den Shaver, deceased, in 1998. She was married to David Henderson, deceased, in 2004. She was the oldest daughter of Jim and Dorothy McNally, deceased.
Karen worked for 3 attorneys in Waukegan, IL for 5 years. She worked for Baxter Heathcare, in Round Lake and Deerfield, IL for 12 years.
Karen moved to Talladega in 1993, where she worked as a bartender/manager for 23 years at Surfside Six Private Club.
Karen is survived by 3 sons, Denny (Lauretta) Shaver, Jimmy (Kelly) Shaver, and Jamie Shaver. Three grandchildren, Allison Shaver, Stevie Boswell, and Joey Boswell. Karen is also survived by five (5) sisters, Patricia (Mike) McDonough, Candee (Alan) McCabe, Jaimie (Steve) Hecht, Joy (Jerry) Henningfeld, and Jill Duke.
In lieu of flowers, please make donation to s, St. Judes or Shriners.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 14, 2020