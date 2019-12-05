The Daily Home

Karen Smith

Service Information
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Karen Smith R.N., 62, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. Memorial Service for Mrs. Smith will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home at 11:00 am with visitation from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Jeff Rutledge will officiate the service. Karen was a lifelong resident of Talladega. She was a nurse at Talladega Health Care for 10 years. Karen was a diehard Auburn fan. She was a lifelong Baptist by faith. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Fred Smith; two sons, Jeff Smith, Scott Smith (Meredith); four grandchildren, Kaylee Suggs (Will), Braden Smith, Carson Smith, Jayla Smith; one great grandson, Brantley Suggs; and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Billy and Lula Faye Cummings; and sister, Candy Sue Ponder. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home Talladega will direct services.
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 5, 2019
