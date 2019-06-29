Karina Ximena Evans (1981 - 2019) "And she always had a way with her brokenness. She would take her pieces and make them beautiful." -R. M. Drake Residing in Ashland, Alabama and a mere 37 years young, Karina Ximena Evans exchanged this fleeting world for an immortal rest on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. In Talladega, Alabama, Karina was born to and survived by her mother and father, Carolyn Bice Evans and Fernando Guzman. Also, left amongst those bereaved are her "Beloved", Michael Dean; father, Donald Evans; grandfather, Robert Bice, Sr.; brother, Chris (Lesa) Tinney; Uncle and Aunt, Danny (Dixie) Bice; loving nephew, Blake Morris; loving cousin, Casey (Melanie) Bice as well as a large host of family and friends. Preceding Karina, most certainly, she was welcomed by her grandmother, Betty Joyce Bice along with her precious babies, Killian Merrick and Evangelyne Lilith. Funeral service will be held at Miller Funeral Home in Oxford, Alabama on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Family will begin receiving friends for visitation at 2pm with the Memorial Service following at 3pm. Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery in Talladega, Alabama. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory Brown Service Authorized 256-831-4611