Kathy Diane Howell
Kathy Diane Howell, 66, of Munford, Alabama passed away on September 23, 2020. Mrs. Howell was Christian by faith. She was preceded in death by her mother; Nell Humphries, her father, James Ward; and her brother, Ricky Ward. Mrs. Howell is survived by her husband, Michael Matthews; one son, Brian Cummings (Megan Schmitt); one step-son, Logan Matthews; one daughter, Marti Clotfelter (David); five step-daughters; Stacy Solorzano (Richie); Ashley Kwasniewski (Matt);Dakota Teixeira (Zach);Brittany Matthews; Brianna Matthews; one brother, Alan Ward (Angela) step-father, Ted Humphries; fourteen grandchildren, Michael Davis; Morgan Edwards; Amber Jenkins; Destiny Davis; Elise Cummings; Zayden Kayser; Leia Solorzano; Luna Solorzano; Kensley Thompson; Ace Teixeira;Grant Kwasniewski; Polson Kwasniewski; Jaiden Webster; Connor Matthews and three great grandchildren: Brooke Davis; Dylanie Edwards; Brayden Davis and one great granddaughter on the way, Amara Jenkins. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 AM at Talladega Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral will follow in the Talladega Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00 AM with pastor Stan Patterson officiating. Pallbearers will be Michael Davis; Micah Watson; Alan Ward; David Clotfelter; and Brian Cummings. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the service.

Published in The Daily Home on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Talladega Funeral Home
SEP
28
Funeral
11:00 AM
Talladega Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Talladega Funeral Home
65001 AL Highway 77 N ,
Talladega, AL 35160
(256) 362-0111
