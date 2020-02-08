Funeral services for Kathy Sue Bettis Cotton, age 69 of Sylacauga, will be Monday, February 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with Rev. Mark Deason and Rev. Wayne Fowler officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday, February 9 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. She is survived by her husband, Marion Cotton; daughter, Christy Remington (Richard); grandchildren, Sharie Remington, Carrie Remington, Tamara Wells, Sierra Wells, Stacy Maust, Tasha Becker, Tammy Butler, Katrina Freeman, Shania Martin, and Josh Martin; nephew, Stan Steen; numerous great-grandchildren, friends, cousins, and other family members. Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, James and Leona Bettis. She loved painting, drawing and spending time with her grandbabies. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 8, 2020