Funeral service for Katie Diane Bevels Hairel, age 58, of Sylacauga will be Friday, August 14, 2020 at 2PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with Jon Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Hollins Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 12-2 at the funeral home. Mrs. Hairel passed away August 9, 2020 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her husband of 19 years: Nelson Lynn Hairel and parents: Roy and Alice Bevels. She worked at Avondale Mills and Family Dollar, she loved sitting on the porch watching humming birds and squirrels. Her favorite thing to do was going to yard sales and spending time with her family. Survivors are her daughters: Breezy Jacks Parker, Britney Hairel Osbourn (Jeff), sisters: Tina Sims (Michael D.), Lunease Barnes (Mike), grandchildren: Myles Parker, Wylloh Osbourn and 7 nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Kory Sims, Keith Butler, Myles Parker, Dusty Sims, Drew Sims and Triston Sims, honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Osbourn and Ben Barden Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com
Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.