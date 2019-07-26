Mrs. Kay Frances Crawford, 82, of Talladega, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel at Talladega Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Rev. Glen Horn will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Ida Cemetery. Mrs. Crawford loved Jesus was a member of Mt. Ida Missionary Baptist Church. She was a homemaker, a good mother, and the best grandmother. She also enjoyed gardening and baking Christmas cakes of all types, her own special fried pies, and especially her delicious biscuits. Mrs. Crawford is preceded in death by her parents, Jesse James and Willie Burton Gable; son, Darren Robin "B.J." Crawford; grandsons, David Wayne and Daniel Blake Wade; brothers, Lee Gable, Lewis Gable, Carson Gable, and Jimmy Gable; and sisters, Corrine Morris and Gertrude Matson. She is survived by her husband, S. J. "Bob" Crawford; daughter, Kathy (Larry) Wade; grandchildren, Glenn (Sharon) Wade, Jessica (Wayne) Bigbee, Ryan (Janet) Crawford, Christopher Crawford, and Cody Crawford; great grandchildren, Scott Hill, Sean Hill, Samantha Smith, Madden Wade, Christopher Bigbee, Kayla Bigbee, Brody Bigbee, Cameron Houk, Alexis Houk, Kaiden Crawford, and Darren Crawford; special niece, Mayre Waites, and other nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Edward Walker, Wayne Bigbee, Madden Wade, Cameron Houk, Larry Daniel, and Cody Johnson. The Honorary Pallbearer will be Brody Bigbee. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on July 26, 2019