Kayla Michelle Morgan, 23, of Talladega, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019. Visitation was held at Hepzibah Baptist Church on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 1 p.m. The funeral service was held at 2:30 p.m. in the Sanctuary. Rev. Justin Milliken officiated. Burial followed in the adjoining cemetery. Ms. Morgan was a lifelong resident of Talladega, a 2014 graduate of Winterboro High School, and was employed by Onin Staffing. She was Baptist by faith. Ms. Morgan loved spending time with her children, family, and friends. She is survived by her children, Brylan Morgan and Abbrella Baird; father, Michael Morgan; mother, Diane Morgan; sister, Stephanie Morgan; grandparents, Mildred Goray and the late Horace Goray, Nancy Morgan and the late Earl Morgan; uncle, Robert (Amy) Goray; aunts, Jan Goray, Carolyn Lee, Deborah Jo Overbeck; a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends; and best friend, Summer Woodruff. Pallbearers were Jerrod Nowland, Langdon Goray, Delle Goray, Brody Nowland, Dennis Goray, and Randy Liner. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the memorial fund for Kayla Morgan at gofundme.com. Talladega Funeral Home directed the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 3, 2019