Graveside Service for Master Kee'Von Isaiah Norfleet, will be held on Saturday, February 22, at Sylacauga Cemetery, Sylacauga, AL at 1:00 PM. Rev. Ernest Oden, officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, 6:00PM to 8:00PM at the funeral home. Master Norfleet went to be with the Lord on February 14, 2020 at Children's Hospital of Alabama, Birmingham, AL. Kee'Von brought joy and happiness to everyone that came in contact with him throughout his four-teen days of being here. He leaves to cherish his memories, loving parents, Sharnell Harris and Kalvin Norfleet both of Tuscaloosa, AL; three brothers, Delmetrius Bishop of Odenville, AL; Jermarion Daniels of Tuscaloosa, AL; Kalvin Norfleet, Jr. of Demopolis, AL; two sisters, Jermyiah Collins of Tuscaloosa, AL; and Sha'Kayla Norfleet of Demopolis, AL; grandparents, Ernest Harris of Sylacauga, AL; Classie Harris of Tuscaloosa, AL; Annie and Matthew Jefferson of Uniontown, AL; and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 21, 2020